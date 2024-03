LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a structure fire on Wanstead Way in Lexington on Thursday morning.

According to officials, a firefighter on his way to work saw a glow from the structure and called 911.

When arriving on the scene, crews said smoke and flames were visible.

Officials say the house appeared to be under renovation and vacant.

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.