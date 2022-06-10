Crews respond to structure fires in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a structure fire on Charles Avenue, which is between Newtown Pike and Lexington Cemetery, around 4 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters say the house was vacant and no one was injured but the back and siding of the structure has substantial damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a structure fire at 132 Deweese Street.

LEX 18

Crews say the fire was put out in ten minutes. The home was under construction, no one was inside, and no one was injured. We are told the inside is damaged but not destroyed.

The intersection at Deweese and Short is blocked off for about two more hours.

This is a developing story, stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.

