Crews respond to two-vehicle collision on Richmond Road

Posted at 10:34 AM, Jan 31, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of North Eagle Creek Drive and Richmond Road.

According to Lexington police, the wreck happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and one vehicle overturned in the accident. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say another minor accident occurred due to the collision, but no injuries occurred.

While crews cleaned up the accident, traffic on Richmond Road was slow-moving, but police report that all the roadways are open now.

