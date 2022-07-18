Crews respond to water main break on Rosemont Garden

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky American Water crews responded to a water main break Monday morning on Rosemont Garden near Clays Mill Road.

The incident was caused by a break on a 16-inch-diameter water main and remain at the site, according to KAW.

LEX 18

Crews worked to shut down the water and water main. KAW says they will assess the break and its impact before excavating to determine the next steps in making repairs on the pipe.

LEX 18

One customer is without water service at this time.

Kentucky American Water says the main break occurred due to natural causes.

Another update will be provided by 5 p.m. Monday.