LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to reports of a hazardous material spill around 9:42 a.m. on Thursday on Versailles Road at Old Clubhouse Lane near the Keeneland entrance.

According to officials, when crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that a tractor-trailer had lost its load and caused a diesel leak in the truck's saddle tanks, which holds around 80 gallons.

Officials say that PECCO is en route for the cleanup.

No injuries were reported.