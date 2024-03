LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police and emergency crews are working a head-on crash on Winchester Road near Patchen Wilkes Drive.

Lexington Fire says two cars were involved in the crash and three people were transported to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

We have a crew en route to the scene and we're working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.