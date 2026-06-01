1 arrested, 1 injured in overnight stabbing on North Upper Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Police Department says that one person was arrested and another was injured in an overnight stabbing on Monday on North Upper Street in Lexington.

According to police, they responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 100 block of North Upper Street, where they found a man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that a witness was able to help identify a suspect, who was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

No other information has been released.