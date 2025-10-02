Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

1 arrested, 1 injured in stabbing at Campbellsville home

Taylor County Detention Center
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was arrested and another was injured in a stabbing that happened on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Campbellsville.

According to the Campbellsville Police Department, they responded to a home on Smith Ridge Road.

When arriving on the scene, police say they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Following an investigation, police say they located and arrested 35-year-old Kayla Thompson and charged her with first-degree assault.

Thompson is booked in the Taylor County Detention Center.

