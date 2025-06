LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that one person was arrested and two were injured in a stabbing on Friday morning on Anniston Drive and Augusta Drive.

According to police, the call came in around 9:01 a.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon.

Police say that two men had non-life-threatening injuries from knife wounds, and one was taken to the hospital.