1 arrested after standoff with police in London

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was arrested after a standoff with police on Tuesday morning in London.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched for reports of a man who had allegedly shot into an unoccupied vehicle at a residence on Stinking Creek Road.

When arriving on the scene, officials said that the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Delbert Cox, had barricaded himself inside a building and was armed.

According to officials, a Laurel County Sheriff's Captain eventually persuaded Cox to exit the building, and he was taken into custody.

Officials noted that a shotgun was located inside the building.

Cox is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, menacing, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.