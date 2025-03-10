1 arrested following deadly crash involving moped in Taylor County, KSP investigating

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was arrested following a deadly crash involving a moped on Sunday afternoon in Taylor County, according to Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP, they responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Meader Street and Handley Avenue in Campbellsville.

KSP says a preliminary investigation shows that "78-year-old Howard Poling was traveling east on Handley Avenue in a 2003 Ford Expedition when he attempted to cross Meader Street to continue east on Coakley Street but failed to see a moped traveling north on Meader Street and collided with it."

According to KSP, the driver of the moped, 55-year-old Johnny Dickens was pronounced dead at the scene by the Taylor County Coroner.

KSP reports that Poling was not injured in the collision and was arrested.

Poling, according to KSP, is charged with vehicular homicide- DUI first offense, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, and other traffic offenses. He is booked in the Taylor County Detention Center.

KSP is continuing the investigation.