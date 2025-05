LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

According to police, they received a call just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday from Kentucky State Police regarding the investigation.

Lexington police say they used flock cameras to narrow down the search, and the vehicle was found in the Planet Fitness parking lot in Lexington.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to police.