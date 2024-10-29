Watch Now
1 charged with assault after reported stabbing in Lexington, police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that one person was arrested and charged with assault after a reported stabbing near the 3600 block of Appian Way on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the original call came out around 10:13 a.m. for reports of shots fired, but when arriving on the scene, they learned there were no shots fired and that two neighbors had been involved in a disorder.

Police say that one person received minor injuries due to "what has been reported to them as a stabbing," but no one was transported from the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

