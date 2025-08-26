Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead, 1 arrested following ATV crash in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and another has been arrested following an ATV crash in Powell County on Monday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says a preliminary investigation indicates that 32-year-old Shawn Cornett was operating an ATV near the 7800 block of Hardswicks Creek Road when he lost control of the ATV, causing it to overturn.

As a result, KSP says that 29-year-old Ashley Plowman, a passenger in the ATV, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Powell County coroner.

According to KSP, Cornett was taken to Clark Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but when arriving, he "left against medical advice."

After further investigation, KSP says that Cornett was arrested at his home and charged with reckless homicide, all-terrain vehicle violations, and no operator's license.

He is lodged in the Powell County Detention Center, and the incident remains under investigation by KSP.

