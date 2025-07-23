1 dead, 1 arrested following Laurel County boating accident

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead and another has been arrested following a boating accident near Marsh Branch Boat Ramp in Laurel County on Tuesday, according to an arrest citation.

The citation stated that Fish and Wildlife Resources responded to Laurel Lake for a report of an accident.

According to the citation, a person suffered lacerations to their head from the propeller of the boat. The coroner, according to the citation, pronounced the person dead.

The citation details that several witnesses identified Don Peace as the operator of the boat during the time of the incident.

The officer, according to the citation, noticed "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the individuals," including Peace.

According to the citation, the officer conducted a preliminary breath test, which revealed the presence of alcohol and prompted a field sobriety test.

As a result, the citation stated that Peace is charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence and vehicular homicide when under the influence of alcohol.

Peace is booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.