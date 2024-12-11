1 left with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Alydar Court in Lexington on Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person sustained life-threatening injuries from a shooting that occurred on Alydar Court in Lexington on Tuesday evening, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched to the location for a shooting with a victim at around 8 p.m. Police then learned that the victim took themselves to St. Joe East Hospital and was then transported to UK Hospital.

The Lexington Police Department says that the incident began as a physical disorder that led to shots being fired.

Police added that the shooter remained at the scene and is being interviewed by police. LPD says that they do not know if criminal charges will be filed.