1 person arrested in connection to 'personal robbery' in Lexington on Wednesday

Fayette County Detention Center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say that one person was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a 'personal robbery' that occurred on Palumbo Drive in Lexington.

According to a release from the Lexington Police Department,18-year-old Jamarion Brown was arrested after police responded to the area of Palumbo Drive near Bainbridge Drive at approximately 4:30 p.m. for the robbery.

Police say that Brown was armed with a firearm and robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Officers were then able to find Brown's vehicle and take him into custody.

Brown has been charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree fleeing/evading, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and tempering with physical evidence. Brown is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

