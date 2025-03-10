Watch Now
1 person with 'possible gunshot wound' taken to area hospital, Lexington police report

(Source: Raycom Media)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that one person with a "possible gunshot wound" was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found in the area of River Park Drive on Monday afternoon.

Officials reported that officers arrived on the scene and found that an individual was down. At this time, no suspect has been reported.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

LPD reminded the community that anyone with information can contact the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers orsubmit an anonymous tip here.

