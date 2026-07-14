1 suspect arrested, 2 others identified in Laurel County stabbing

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says that one suspect has been arrested and two others have been identified in a stabbing that left one person seriously injured at a motel on Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, following the stabbing, three suspects were identified from surveillance footage at the scene.

The sheriff's office says that arrest warrants were obtained for all three, and on Monday night, one of the suspects, 19-year-old Joseph Middleton, was arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, Middleton is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary and is booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.