LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury after police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of East New Circle on Wednesday evening, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say that once officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound, who was then taken to the hospital.

According to police, they responded to the incident at approximately 6:40 p.m.

No other details have been released at this time.