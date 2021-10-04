$10,000 reward offered by authorities to solve case involving murdered London businessman

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in Bryan McCarty's murder.

The 62-year-old's body was found at his home off Maple Grove Road in London while a deputy was conducting a welfare check on Saturday, September 25. A business associate noted he missed a business meeting earlier.

Authorities say an autopsy conducted determined that the victim had been shot multiple times.

Anyone with any information on this case can contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600. You can also message the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or email gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. All information will be strictly confidential.