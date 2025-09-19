13 arrested in 'drug roundup' following undercover investigation in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office announced that 13 people have been arrested following a months-long undercover investigation conducted by narcotics detectives into drug trafficking.

The sheriff says that charges for the 13 arrested include trafficking meth and cocaine. All were taken to detention centers in the area. Investigations remain ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

Below is a list of the people arrested and their charges, provided by the sheriff's office:

1. Kayla E. Philpot of Parker Road, age 33 of London charged on a complaint warrant of arrest obtained by the Laurel County Sheriff's office charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.(released on bond when charged)

2. Michael Fields age 50 of Kirby Ln., London charged on a Laurel County Sheriff's office complaint warrant of arrest charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

3. Dakota Mayfield age 39 of Atkins St., Corbin charged on a Whitley Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest based on an investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff's office charging three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – cocaine; possession of marijuana.

4. Christopher Sean Bowling age 38 of Bert Allen Rd., London charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by the Laurel County Sheriff's office charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; prescription controlled substances not in proper container first offense. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging receiving stolen property $1000 or more but under $10,000; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; In addition this individual was charged on a second Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest based on a Laurel County Sheriff's office investigation charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Also, this individual was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of wanton endangerment – second-degree – police officer is victim; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot.

5. Charles W. Asher age 46 of Shepherd Rd., East Bernstadt charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest regarding a Laurel Sheriff's office investigation charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

6. Ian G. Mounts age 48 of County Farm Rd., London charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by the Laurel County Sheriff's office on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

7. Michael Lyons age 35 of Pine knot, KY charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by the Laurel County Sheriff's office charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.

8. Robbie Dale Gray age 51 of Hooker Rd., Manchester charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by the Laurel County Sheriff's office charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

9. Richard R. Marquez age 71 of South Broad St., London charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest obtained by the Laurel K Sheriff's office charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

10. Deborah Wagers age 55 of Ester Ln., London charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; possession of a controlled substance – first offense – second-degree; possession of marijuana. In addition, this subject was charged on a second Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license.

11. Paul G. Duncil age 58 of Curry Rd., London charged on a clay Circuit Court bench warrant charging probation violation regarding charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

12. Chelsie Sandlin age 31 of Boardwalk Cir., London charged on a Campbell District Court bench warrant of arrest charging a show cause warrant for failure to pay child support. (No picture available)

13. Dempsey Delph age 57 of Paw Paw Rd., Manchester charged on a clay District Court complaint warrant of arrest based on a Laurel County Sheriff's office investigation charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; intimidating a participant in the legal process.

