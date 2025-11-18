15-year-old charged in Lexington school bomb threat, police report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 15-year-old has been charged with making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of Lexington Universal Academy on Nov. 14, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police reported that officers responded to the school on Nicholasville Road around 9:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a bomb threat. As a precautionary measure, the entire school was evacuated while authorities conducted a thorough search of the building.

No hazardous devices were found during the search, and Personal Crimes Detectives launched an investigation into the incident, police detailed.

Through their investigation, detectives determined that a juvenile was responsible for calling in the threat. The juvenile has been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, police confirmed.