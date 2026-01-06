16-year-old charged in Lexington shooting that left woman injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say that a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Monday evening that left one woman injured.

According to police, they responded to Hedgewood Court on Monday just before 7:00 p.m. for reports of a shooting with a victim.

Police say that when officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot.

According to police, the woman was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old, according to police, was taken into custody at the scene. The juvenile is charged with first-degree assault.