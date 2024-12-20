16-year-old in 'critical condition' after stabbing in Laurel County, sheriff reports

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office reported that a 16-year-old male juvenile was taken into custody following a stabbing on Thursday night that left another 16-year-old in "critical condition."

The incident occurred off American Greeting Card Road, approximately nine miles south of London.

Authorities responded to a call placed to the London – Laurel County 911 Communication Center at 9:17 p.m. regarding the stabbing complaint. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the suspect had allegedly stabbed another 16-year-old male multiple times in the back, resulting in severe injuries. The victim was immediately airlifted to the UK Medical Center in Lexington, where he is currently in critical condition.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree assault and was taken to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Facility. The motive behind the stabbing is still under investigation, and further details are yet to be determined.

