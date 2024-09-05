18-year-old arrested after allegedly breaking into police cruisers, stealing gear: sheriff reports

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that 18-year-old Connor Patterson was arrested following an investigation into a theft that occurred at the sheriff's office.

According to officials, two police cruisers had broken windows, and a handheld radio and turnout gear were taken from the vehicles.

Officials say that Patterson was taken into custody on Sept. 3 just after 9:00 p.m. and booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

He is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawfully taking $1,000 or more but under $10,000.

The sheriff's office reports that this is an ongoing investigation.