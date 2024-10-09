18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Kenton County: police report

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman on Oct. 8 at a residence in Kenton County, according to the Erlanger Police Department.

Police said that they responded to a home around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday on Ridgewood Drive in Erlanger for reports of an "active assault."

When arriving on the scene, officers said that the suspect, who they identified as Wyatt Testerman, was located outside the home by an Independence Police Department officer and detained without incident.

According to police, the victim was found inside the residence with trauma to her head. She was taken to the University Hospital of Cincinnati with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

After an investigation, police said it was determined that the incident was a "dispute between family members."

Testerman is lodged in the Kenton County Detention Center.

Erlanger police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident to call 859-356-3191.