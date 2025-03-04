18-year-old arrested, charged with rape on UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree rape on the University of Kentucky's campus, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, UK police responded just before 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 22 to "speak with the victim regarding a rape and strangulation that had occurred in a dorm on UK's campus on Feb. 18."

The complaint states that the victim told police that the offender, identified as Angus Thompson, engaged in "forcible sexual intercourse with her, while she was also being subjected by a co-offender."

According to the complaint, the victim told police the co-offender "placed his hands around her neck and applied pressure, resulting in bruising."

The complaint states that Thompson told police what had occurred and that it was "probably scary for the victim."

Thompson is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and his bond is $25,000.