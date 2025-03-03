18-year-old charged with murder after person found stabbed to death in Louisville home: citation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 18-year-old is charged with murder after a person was found stabbed to death inside a Louisville residence on Saturday, according to an arrest citation.

According to a citation, Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the area of Buckner Avenue and found the victim inside of the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The citation states that EMS responded to the scene, and pronounced the victim dead.

According to the citation, officers located the suspect, Kaden Seviour, on South 3rd Street, where he was taken into custody.

A witness told police, according to the citation, they heard Seviour and the victim in a bedroom and could hear the victim "asking to be let out of the room." Further, the citation notes that the witness went to the "exterior of the location, opened the window, in which the suspect jumped out, and saw the victim on the ground."

According to the citation, family told police that "the victim and suspect were boyfriend and girlfriend." Seviour is charged with murder-domestic violence, the citation reports.

Seviour is booked in the Jefferson County Metropolitan Corrections Center and his arraignment is set for March 3.