18-year-old Corbin man arrested on 10 child pornography charges, faces extradition to Illinois

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested an 18-year-old Corbin man on 10 counts of child pornography after assisting Illinois investigators in a cross-state investigation.

The sheriff's office detailed that deputies arrested Kameron Adams on May 28, on an Illinois fugitive warrant obtained by Moline Police Department detectives in Rock Island County, Illinois.

Knox County deputies assisted Moline Police Department detectives throughout the investigation by conducting interviews, executing a search warrant, and securing and forwarding evidence to Illinois investigators.

After reviewing the evidence, Moline Police detectives obtained the fugitive warrant in Rock Island County charging Adams with 10 counts of child pornography.

Adams is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Rock Island County, Illinois.