19-year-old arrested, charged with attempted sexual assault in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault someone.

According to the sheriff's office, a call came in and deputies were dispatched to the Blossom Circle area for an attempted sexual assault that happened on a Clear Creek Park walking trail.

The description of the attacker was given to the responding officers. Authorities say when officers arrived, Captain Kyle Tipton observed someone fitting the description and attempted to make a stop in the Lake Shelby area. The subject ran off but was found and arrested on a neighboring farm.

Police say the investigation later revealed that Jacob Gonzalez approached the victim who was walking on the trail with his pants down and touched her while he was pleasuring himself.

Gonzalez was charged with harassment-physical contact with no injury, first-degree and first offense indecent exposure, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, and attempted sexual misconduct.

Gonzalez is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.