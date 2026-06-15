19-year-old arrested, charged with reckless driving after police pursuit in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 19-year-old Corbin woman was arrested early Saturday after leading a Laurel County Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed pursuit that crossed county lines and reached speeds of up to 120 mph.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a deputy arrested Jennie C. Sams at around 12:16 a.m. on June 13, on Hal Rogers Parkway approximately two miles east of Manchester.

The pursuit began when the deputy attempted a traffic stop on an eastbound silver Chevrolet Cruze on East Hal Rogers Parkway. The deputy reportedly clocked the vehicle on moving radar traveling 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.

After the deputy turned around to catch up to the vehicle, the Cruze accelerated to more than 100 mph — at times reaching 120 mph — and was observed weaving on the roadway as the deupty pursued it with lights and siren active, according to the department.

The vehicle reportedly failed to stop and crossed into Clay County. Smith had London Laurel 911 dispatch notify the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Manchester Police Department and Kentucky State Police.

During the pursuit, the rear bumper of the vehicle fell off and onto the roadway, officials reported. The vehicle eventually began braking approximately two miles east of Manchester and stopped.

The deputy arrested Sams, the driver, without incident. A passenger and firearms were also located in the vehicle during the stop, according to officials.

Sams was charged with: