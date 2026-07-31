19-year-old arrested, juvenile detained in Woodford County gas station robberies

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Police have arrested a Lexington woman and detained a juvenile suspect in connection with two recent armed robberies at gas stations in Woodford County.

The Versailles Police Department reported that 19-year-old Amanda Hornsby was arrested after an investigation into robberies at a Speedway Gas Station in Versailles and a Shell Gas Station in Midway. A juvenile suspect was also taken into custody.

Police said the first robbery happened during the early morning hours of July 15 at the Speedway Gas Station. According to the release, a masked person wearing a black hoodie entered the store, demanded money and left with cash after the clerk complied.

Police added that the suspect fled with an accomplice in a dark-colored SUV, which was identified through one of the department’s FLOCK cameras.

The second robbery happened during the early morning hours of July 26 at the Shell Gas Station in Midway, according to police. Investigators said two masked suspects wearing black hoodies entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk and forced him to remove money from the register.

Police noted the suspects fled in the same dark-colored SUV used in the earlier robbery, which was confirmed through a FLOCK camera.

Based on the investigation, detectives obtained a complaint warrant charging Hornsby with first-degree robbery and complicity to commit first-degree robbery. A juvenile pickup order was also issued for the juvenile suspect on related offenses.

Early Friday morning, detectives with Versailles Police Department worked with Lexington Police officers to arrest Hornsby and take the juvenile suspect into custody at a home in Lexington, according to the police release.

Police said officers also served multiple search warrants in Lexington, resulting in the recovery of evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to determine whether the suspects are connected to other offenses in surrounding jurisdictions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Versailles Police Department at 859-873-3126.