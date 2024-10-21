2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping 3 children in Fayette County, police report

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that two people were arrested after they allegedly kidnapped three children in Fayette County on Oct. 7.

Police detailed that at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, Crimes Against Children Detectives were called about a kidnapping in which two "non-custodial family members" kidnapped three children and were possibly trying to take them out of the state.

Detectives immediately worked to identify the suspect vehicle with the help of authorities and technology. On the evening of Oct. 7, troopers with the Delaware State Police stopped the suspect vehicle and found the children.

Two people were arrested, identified by police as 29-year-old Ashley Brown and 50-year-old Kolene Shahan, and charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping.