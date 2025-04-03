2 arrested after investigation into stolen timber leads to search of Somerset home

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men have been arrested after an investigation into timber stolen from the Daniel Boone National Forest led to the search of a Somerset home on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Bobby Jones with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), 33-year-old Trent Whitaker from Somerset and 37-year-old Nathaniel Whitis, also from Somerset, were arrested after the search of the home turned up drugs, firearms, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and stolen property.

The sheriff's office says that US Forest Service agents investigating crimes in and around the Daniel Boone National Forest requested assistance from the PCSO with a search warrant on Hwy 1003 in Somerset. Upon a search of the property, substances believed to be methamphetamine were found in two spots inside the home. The search also turned up "several firearms, drug trafficking paraphernalia and stolen property.

Whitaker was charged with first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Whitis was arrested on two failure to appear bench warrants and charged with first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Both men were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.