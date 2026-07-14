2 arrested after Knox County deputy spots vehicle linked to car break-ins

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Knox County deputy arrested two people Monday morning after recovering reported stolen property, including a firearm, taken from vehicles in a Barbourville-area subdivision.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, they responded at 7:10 a.m. Monday to a report of people in a dark-colored Dodge Dart looking inside vehicles in Stephen Trace subdivision, south of Barbourville.

The sheriff's office says that as deputies entered the subdivision, they saw the vehicle leaving the area and turning onto KY 3439, then onto Bradly Martin Lane, before pulling onto US-25E. The vehicle turned into a Goodwill parking lot, pulled back onto US-25E traveling in the wrong lane, and finally stopped on US-25E.

According to the sheriff's office, a man jumped from the rear passenger seat and attempted to flee on foot, but 19-year-old Christian Kanrom was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police, first-degree, on foot.

The sheriff's office says that deputies recovered the contents of two vehicles burglarized in Stephen Trace, including a firearm. Kanrom was additionally charged with theft by unlawful taking of a firearm, two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver, 18-year-old Kirsten Kidd, was arrested on a charge of fleeing or evading police, first-degree, vehicle.

Both were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.