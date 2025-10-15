2 arrested after over a pound of methamphetamine seized during traffic stop in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A traffic stop on I-75 early Wednesday morning in Laurel County resulted in the seizure of more than a pound of methamphetamine and the arrest of two Somerset residents on multiple drug trafficking charges.

Laurel County Sheriff's deputies arrested Matthew C. Tunnat, 33, and Emily P. Hill, 24, just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning about eight miles south of London.

The traffic stop was initiated after deputies observed a brown Jeep Wrangler weaving on the roadway. During the stop, deputies determined the driver appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff's drug interdiction unit Deputy Justin Taylor and his K-9 partner "Ash" conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle, which indicated the presence of narcotics. Deputies Matt Walker and Robert Smith also assisted in the arrest.

The search revealed approximately 504 grams of methamphetamine labeled for resale, along with approximately 72 grams of cocaine. Deputies also discovered what appeared to be counterfeit Xanax, suspected marijuana, and a large quantity of oblong white tablets.

Additional items seized included digital scales, spoons, hypodermic syringes, glass smoking pipes, and a Glock 9mm handgun.

Tunnat and Hill both face multiple charges, including first degree trafficking.

Both individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.