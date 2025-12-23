2 arrested after woman reportedly dies from suspected overdose in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 43-year-old woman died from a suspected overdose in Washington County, leading to the arrest of two men on drug-related charges, officials reported.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office received a call on Dec. 21 from a man in a home on Pleasant Grove Loop reporting that a woman had overdosed. Deputies responded immediately to the home.

Upon arrival, deputies found the woman and pronounced her dead at the scene, officials detailed. Investigators observed drug paraphernalia and evidence consistent with drug use at the home.

On Dec. 22, deputies executed a court-authorized search warrant at the Pleasant Grove home. During the search, officials reported that deputies recovered suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.

According to officials, Alex Hamilton and Charles Drury were arrested at the scene and booked at the Marion County Detention Center. Both face charges of possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The Washington County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information regarding this case or illegal drug activity in the area to contact them at 1-859-336-5400 or wcso@washingtoncountyky.gov.

