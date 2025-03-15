2 arrested and charged with torture of a dog or cat in Cynthiana

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people from Cynthiana have been arrested and charged with torture of a dog or cat, a Class D Felony, according to the Harrison County Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter.

According to a social media post from the animal shelter, James Maggard and Madisyn Smith have been arrested and charged in connection with a case in which a "stray dog" was brought into the shelter on March 5.

When the dog, a female "small framed shepard-heeler mix" was initially brought to the shelter, she was named Whisper. The shelter thanked the Cynthiana Police Department for bringing the charges in the post.

A post from the shelter from March 5 says that the dog was found "barely alive" in a roadside ditch and rushed to the shelter. After it was determined that the dog was in "excruciating pain" the decision to have Whisper euthanized was made.