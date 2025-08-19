2 arrested, charged following theft at Lowe's in Danville, police report

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Danville Police Department reports that two people were arrested and charged following a theft that occurred at the Lowe's in Danville on Monday evening.

According to police, a woman entered the store and was in the process of buying $2,800 worth of merchandise when, during the transaction, she "used distraction and quick change techniques and was able to complete it for only $1,600."

Police say the woman fled from the area as a passenger in an Audi SUV with Texas plates.

As a result, police say they were able to locate and conduct a traffic stop on the SUV.

According to police, they identified the woman as 44-year-old Vandana Horbas and the accomplice as 41-year-old Ioca Horbas.

Danville police say they later learned that both individuals are suspects in similar thefts and merchandise return scams at multiple Lowe's locations in Kentucky and Tennessee.

According to police, they recovered several thousand dollars in cash and Lowe's merchandise from the suspect's vehicle.

Both individuals were arrested and lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center on felony theft charges, according to police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 859-238-1220.