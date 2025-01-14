Watch Now
2 arrested, charged with murder after deadly shooting in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that two men were arrested and are charged with murder after a deadly shooting that happened on Jan. 11 in Pike County.

According to KSP, they responded to a home on Laurel Fork in Steele, where they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

The Pike County Coroner's Office pronounced 42-year-old Christopher Lester dead at the scene.

KSP says that as a result of the investigation, Michael Brown and Anthony Browning were both arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to officials, Brown is lodged in Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, and Browning was booked into Southwestern Regional Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation by KSP.

