Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2 arrested following fentanyl drug investigation by several agencies, sheriff reports

Mugshot Template for Website (4).png
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot Template for Website (4).png
Posted
and last updated

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that two people were arrested following a two-month fentanyl drug investigation conducted by several agencies.

According to officials, 47-year-old Jamie Deaton and 31-year-old Alicia Isom were arrested on Friday, Oct. 25, around 2:00 p.m. after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Roy Dugger Road in London.

Officials say that during the search of the residence, they found a large amount of fentanyl, meth, assorted pills, drug paraphernalia, and over $43,000 in cash.

Deaton and Isom are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, fentanyl, and are booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Officials say the drug investigation is ongoing.

The following agencies helped in the investigation:

  • Laurel County Sheriff's Office
  • HIDTA
  • Knox County Sheriff's Office
  • London City Police
  • Operation Unite Drug Task Force
  • The London Office of the DEA
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18