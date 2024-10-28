2 arrested following fentanyl drug investigation by several agencies, sheriff reports

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that two people were arrested following a two-month fentanyl drug investigation conducted by several agencies.
According to officials, 47-year-old Jamie Deaton and 31-year-old Alicia Isom were arrested on Friday, Oct. 25, around 2:00 p.m. after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Roy Dugger Road in London.
Officials say that during the search of the residence, they found a large amount of fentanyl, meth, assorted pills, drug paraphernalia, and over $43,000 in cash.
Deaton and Isom are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, fentanyl, and are booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Officials say the drug investigation is ongoing.
The following agencies helped in the investigation:
- Laurel County Sheriff's Office
- HIDTA
- Knox County Sheriff's Office
- London City Police
- Operation Unite Drug Task Force
- The London Office of the DEA