2 men arrested in connection to shooting that left woman injured in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured on Thursday night on KY-30 West in Breathitt County.

When arriving on the scene, KSP says that a woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and life-saving measures were initiated at the scene by first responders.

According to KSP, the woman was taken by EMS to a nearby landing zone and airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where she is reportedly listed as stable.

KSP says that preliminary findings indicate that a man approached a residence and opened fire, striking the woman multiple times.

After further investigation, KSP says they identified the alleged shooters as 24-year-old Christopher Roberts and 21-year-old Travis Watson.

According to KSP, Roberts and Watson were located, apprehended, and taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail and are both charged with attempted murder.

The shooting remains under investigation by KSP.