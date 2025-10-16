2 arrested in Pulaski County home invasion in January that left victim tied up in basement

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion robbery that occurred in January in the Bronston area of Pulaski County, where the victim was robbed at gunpoint and restrained in a basement.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that 28-year-old Jarren Duke, and 29-year-old Jamie Stephens, were arrested in connection with the Jan. 26 robbery.

On Jan. 26, deputies responded to a call reporting that two men entered a victim's home, robbed and assaulted the resident at gunpoint, then restrained the victim in the basement before fleeing, officials reported. The suspects took the victim's phone, but the victim was able get free from restraints and went to a neighbor's home, where 911 was called.

Detective Branson Patterson of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and collected information and evidence that led to the arrests.

Patterson obtained an arrest warrant for Duke, charging him with first-degree robbery, kidnapping and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000. Further, Duke was arrested April 14 in Salem, Oregon, while in possession of the vehicle believed to have been used during the crimes, officials reported. He was extradited to Kentucky and later posted a $50,000 bond.

Patterson later obtained an arrest warrant for Stephens, charging him with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000. Stephens was arrested Sept. 26 in Lake County, Illinois, and was extradited to Kentucky on Oct. 14. He is lodged on a $50,000 bond, according to officials.

Authorities asked that anyone with information that may be helpful to this investigation contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145 or the tip line at 606-679-8477.