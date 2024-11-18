2 dead, 1 injured in three-vehicle crash in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that two people are dead and one was injured after a crash that happened on Highway 9 in Mason County on Saturday night.

KSP responded to the crash around 8:25 p.m. on Highway 9 near Slack Pike Road.

KSP says that a preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Xterra driven by 38-year-old William Lee Johnny Darnell was traveling westbound when he hit the rear of a Hyundai Sonata driven by 39-year-old Joshua Wells. As a result, Wells entered the eastbound lanes in the path of a Chevrolet Malibu driven by 31-year-old Marlena Arthur.

According to KSP, Wells and his passenger, 44-year-old Latasha Kay Wells, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Mason County coroner.

Arthur was airlifted from the scene to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where officials say she remains.

Darnell was arrested and is charged with the following:



vehicular homicide when under the influence of alcohol

operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

first-degree assault

first-degree wanton endangerment

possession of marijuana

other traffic offenses

This is an ongoing investigation by KSP Post 8. Anyone with information is asked to call 606-784-4127.