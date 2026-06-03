2 indicted by grand jury on child abuse charges in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Court documents reveal that two people have been indicted by a grand jury on child abuse charges in Clark County.

According to documents, Michael Roland and Samantha Roland were arrested on June 1 by the Winchester Police Department following an indictment warrant.

Documents reveal that the charges date back to Aug. 2025. Both were indicted on two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

They are booked in the Clark County Detention Center, awaiting their arraignment in July.