2 injured after drunk driver rear ends Lexington police officer overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person accused of rear-ending a Lexington police cruiser has been taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the collision occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of East New Circle Road and Paris Pike while an officer was transporting a prisoner.

Officials report that both the officer and the prisoner were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.