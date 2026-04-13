2 men accused of stealing $850K in gold, jewelry during Rockcastle Co. burglary

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were arrested in connection with a residential burglary that resulted in the theft of $850,000 worth of valuables.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft, which included $750,000 in gold bars, silver, and coins, as well as $100,000 in jewelry.

William Martin was arrested in Rockcastle County, and Kristopher Fletcher was arrested in Boyle County, the sheriff's office reported. Both face multiple charges in connection with the burglary.

Martin was arrested on April 9 on Big Cave Road in Mount Vernon on a charge of receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, according to his uniform citation.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office posted: "The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office is investigating a residential burglary where a large amount of gold and silver bars, coins, and other items were stolen."