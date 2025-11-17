2 men arrested after allegedly pointing laser, firing shots at Kentucky State Police helicopter

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that two men were arrested after they allegedly pointed a laser and fired multiple shots at a KSP helicopter in Mason County on Nov. 3.

According to KSP, they were responding to a report of a missing 11-year-old in Robertson County, with assistance from their Aircraft Support Branch.

KSP says that during the search, their "helicopter was subjected to multiple laser strikes," in which "the pilot and tactical flight officer were repeatedly struck by a laser beam directed at the aircraft from the ground."

As a result, KSP says the tactical flight officer sustained possible physical injury to his eyes from the laser.

According to KSP, the suspects on the ground reportedly fired multiple rounds from a firearm towards the helicopter.

KSP says that the two suspects, 49-year-old Jason McKee and 55-year-old Donald Boone, both of Ohio, were arrested at a home on US 62 in Mayslick.

According to KSP, both men were taken to the Mason County Detention Center and charged with the following:



McKee - first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment for discharging a firearm, and laser/vision interference light directed at an aircraft with disrupted travel.

- first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment for discharging a firearm, and laser/vision interference light directed at an aircraft with disrupted travel. Boone- first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.

KSP says the incident remains under investigation, but the case has also been referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for possible additional charges.