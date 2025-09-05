2 men arrested after allegedly robbing man while he waited for a date

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men are facing robbery charges after allegedly robbing a man while he waited for a date in a Lexington parking lot, Lexington Police report.

According to an arrest citation, on July 16, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Parkside Drive for report of a robbery. When they arrived, they found the victim with visible injuries.

The victim reported to police that he had arranged to meet with a female through a dating app in the parking lot of Mary Todd Lincoln Elementary.

While waiting, the victim was approached by two men, later identified as 20-year-old Kai'Shaun Clay and 21-year-old Christopher Miller, who was seen wearing a ski mask, on bicycles.

Clay allegedly made a phone call to the woman believed to be the one the victim was set to meet. After that call, "both suspects approached the victim's vehicle and began striking him in the face through the open window," the citation reports.

Both suspects reached into the vehicle, unlocked the victim's car door, and "forcibly pulled the victim from the driver's seat."

Clay and Miller then allegedly entered the victim's vehicle and fled the scene. Miller was later identified as the vehicle's driver.

Both men are charged with one count of first degree robbery, while Miller is charged with an additional charge of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000.

They are both lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.